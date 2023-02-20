The board of directors for Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce has named Rachel Collins as the nonprofit’s president and chief executive, effective immediately.

Collins had been serving in an interim role after Patrick Chapin resigned from both positions in August.

According to the High Point Enterprise, Collins has worked for BHP Chamber since its inception in 2016 after starting with one of its predecessor organizations in 2008.

Most recently, she served as chief operating officer, helping develop and manage the downtown Congdon Yards business development campus.

Congdon Yards, which has grown to 27 tenants with a combined 260 employees that includes BHP Chamber's new offices in The Factory building.