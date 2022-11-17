High Point business park site bought for $825,000

A Canadian group has paid $825,000 for a vacant 8.18-acre tract in a High Point business par, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property is at 8201 Piedmont Triad Parkway.
The buyer is Ciampittiello Holdings Ltd. of Saint-Leonard, Quebec. It is listed as a N.C. Foreign Business corporation and being formed on Nov. 10, according to a filing on the N.C. Secretary of State’s corporations website.
The seller is LH Deep River Associates LLC of Charlotte.
