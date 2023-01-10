High Point car wash property sold for $4.47 million

A High Point car wash property has been sold for $4.47 million to a Miami real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The 1.54-acre property at 3316 N. Main St. contains a Take 5 Car Wash business.
The buyer is OPF V International LLC of Miami. The seller is Boing US Holdco Inc., an affiliate of Driven Brands of Charlotte.
Richard Craver
