High Point car wash property sold for $7 million

A High Point property with a car wash as a tenant has been sold for $7 million to a Charlotte automotive company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.54-acre tract at 3316 N. Main St. has Jimmy’s Clean’s Express Car Wash as the tenant.

The buyer is Boing US Holdco Inc., an affiliate of Driven Brands. The company focuses on four automotive categories: maintenance; paint, collision and glass repair, aftermarket products; and car wash.

The seller is Express Partners III LLC, also of Charlotte.

