High Point distribution center sold for $24.4 million

A Minnesota group has entered the Triad commercial real-estate market by spending $24.4 million to purchase a 324,650-square-foot distribution facility in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

The property at 210 N. Pendleton St. sits on 24.19 acres.

The buyer is FFIH NC High Point LLC, an affiliate of real-estate investment firm Founders of Minnetonka, Minn.

The seller is 210 Pendleton Owner LLC, an affiliate of private real-estate investment firm Brennan Investment Group of Rosemont, Ill.

The Brennan affiliate paid $16.3 million for the property in November 2021 from Mannington Mills. At that time, Mannington Mills, one of the largest manufacturers of hardwood and laminate flooring, was leasing 108,650 square feet and had its manufacturing operation in the facility.

In March, Brennan acquired an 82,000-square-foot building at 4035 Reynolds Court in Winston-Salem’s Whitaker Park, along with an adjacent 8.85 acres where it plans an 110,000-square-foot distribution facility.