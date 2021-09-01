High Point hotel developer buys two tracts off Hanes Mall Boulevard

Two vacant tracts off Hanes Mall Boulevard that abut Interstate 40 have been sold for a combined $1.2 million to a High Point hotel development and management company.

An affiliate of BPR Properties, 3934 Winston-Salem LLC, has purchased a vacant 1.27-acre lot listed as 4612 Hanes Mall Blvd. and a vacant 0.89-acre lot listed as 3945 Oxford Station Way.

The properties are to the immediate west of the Conn's Home Place retail store.

BPR also has an office in Savannah, Ga., where a spokesman at that location said Wednesday the company expects to announce plans for the tracts within 60 days.

The sellers are Mark and Catherine English.

BPR has been a prolific buyer and seller of hotel properties in Forsyth County and the Triad.

The company owns and manages the following properties: Residence Inn at 3885 Oxford Station Way in Winston-Salem; Hampton Inn in Kernersville; Courtyard, Home2 Suites and Residence Inn, all at Piedmont Triad International Airport; and Homewood Suites and Hyatt Place, both in Greensboro.