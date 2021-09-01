High Point hotel developer buys two tracts off Hanes Mall Boulevard

Two vacant tracts off Hanes Mall Boulevard that abut Interstate 40 have been sold for a combined $1.2 million to a High Point hotel development and management company.
An affiliate of BPR Properties, 3934 Winston-Salem LLC, has purchased a vacant 1.27-acre lot listed as 4612 Hanes Mall Blvd. and a vacant 0.89-acre lot listed as 3945 Oxford Station Way.
The properties are to the immediate west of the Conn's Home Place retail store.
BPR also has an office in Savannah, Ga., where a spokesman at that location said Wednesday the company expects to announce plans for the tracts within 60 days.
The sellers are Mark and Catherine English.
BPR has been a prolific buyer and seller of hotel properties in Forsyth County and the Triad.
The company owns and manages the following properties: Residence Inn at 3885 Oxford Station Way in Winston-Salem; Hampton Inn in Kernersville; Courtyard, Home2 Suites and Residence Inn, all at Piedmont Triad International Airport; and Homewood Suites and Hyatt Place, both in Greensboro.
It lists a Moxy property under construction in uptown Charlotte, as well as a Homewood Suites property in Goldsboro and Greenville.
There are 21 properties in the BPR portfolio, the rest mostly in Georgia.
In the previously owned category on its website, BPR lists 18 Triad hotels, including: SpringHill Suites in Winston-Salem in 2014; Comfort Inn in Mocksville in 2007; Days Inn in Thomasville in 2004.
In non-hotel properties, BPR owns sites in Premier Center in High Point, Northside Station in uptown Charlotte and Ferguson Creek Village in Liberty.
In recent years, the main commercial developments off Hanes Mall Boulevard have been near the bridge where Interstate 40 and Business 40 split.
Most have been either restaurants or hotels, such as Home2 Suites Hotel by Marriott. The road now contains 15 hotels and more than 1,650 rooms.
“The Winston-Salem/Hanes Mall area is an attractive, healthy sub-market, relative to room occupancy rate and room rental rates,” said Raymond Collins with Collins Commercial Properties Inc. of Winston-Salem.
“It has been stable over a continuum, underpinned by two regional hospitals, presence of I-40 and U.S. 421 accesswise, and the many surrounding businesses in the area.”
336-727-7376