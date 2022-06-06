High Point industrial building sells for $1.27 million

A 36,950-square-foot industrial building in High Point has been bought for $1.27 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The four-acre property is at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road.
The buyer is 3-4 Holdings LLC, while the seller is A&E Properties, both of High Point.
Richard Craver
