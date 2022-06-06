 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Point industrial building sells for $1.27 million

  • 0

A 36,950-square-foot industrial building in High Point has been bought for $1.27 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The four-acre property is at 1245 Hickory Chapel Road.

The buyer is 3-4 Holdings LLC, while the seller is A&E Properties, both of High Point.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheryl Sandberg Stepping Down as Meta COO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert