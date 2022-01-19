High Point industrial property sold for $1.1 million

An industrial property in High Point has been sold for $1.1 million to a Florida group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 1.13-acre tract at 1330 Potts Ave. contains a 20,544-square-foot building.
The buyer is PWMW Investments LLC of Venice, Fla. The seller is 1330 Potts Ave. LLC of Honeoye Falls, N.Y.
