High Point manufacturing plant sold to private firm

Brennan Investment Group, a private real-estate investment firm, said Tuesday it has bought a 324,650-square-foot distribution facility in High Point from Mannington Mills.

The property at 210 N. Pendleton St. was sold for $16.3 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

Mannington Mills, one of the largest manufacturers of hardwood and laminate flooring, is leasing 108,650 square feet and will retain its manufacturing operation in the facility.

Bob Leak Jr., president of Winston-Salem Business Inc., said a Brennan division has a site under contract at 4035 Reynolds Court property on the Whitaker Park industrial campus. The site contains 8.85 acres and an 82,000-square-foot building. Leak said Brennan is considering building up to 130,000 square feet adjacent to the facility.

The purchase is part of Corporate Real Estate Services, a Brennan division “dedicated to the proposition that the United States will witness significant supply-chain reconfigurations. The catalyst for these reconfigurations includes demographic changes, e-commerce, geopolitical matters, and the increased use of robotics and automation."

The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses 44 million square feet.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.