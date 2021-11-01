High Point Market Authority names Shuford as chairman

The High Point Market Authority's board of directors has named Alex Shuford III as chairman for a two-year term.
Shuford, chief executive of Rock House Farm Family of Brands and Century Furniture, has served on the authority’s board and executive committee since 2018.
Shuford succeeds Dudley Moore, Jr., president of Otto & Moore, who served as chairman for three years.
Christi Barbour, founder of Barbour Spangle Design, has been named as vice chairwoman.
Richard Craver
