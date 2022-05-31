High Point Market Authority sets leadership transition

High Point Market Authority said Tuesday that Tom Conley will retire after 11 years as its president and chief executive at the end of the year.

The authority’s board unanimously selected chief operating officer Tammy Covington Nagem as Conley’s successor, effective Jan. 1.

The authority credited Conley with playing a major role in the semiannual market's recovery from the 2008-11 recession’s impact on the home furnishings industry. He also assisted in the market become one of the first large trade shows in the country to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tom’s ability to strategically assess a scenario and then align the players to drive results has left High Point Market well-positioned for continued growth,” says Alex Shuford, the authority’s chairman.

Nagem was hired as the authority’s second employee and has served as chief operating officer since 2011.

“I applaud Tom for the successes of the past 11 years and am embracing the opportunities that lie ahead,” Nagem said. “My first order of business is to hire a vice president of marketing so we hit the ground running in 2023.”

