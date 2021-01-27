High Point Market Authority unveils new website

The High Point Market Authority unveiled Wednesday www.highpointmarketauthority.org, a website aimed at outlining the organization’s role and responsibilities as the official sponsor and organizer of the biannual High Point Market.

The authority was established in 2001 to coalesce the market’s structure, which had previously operated in a fragmented manner by exhibitors and vendors for several decades.

The website also features a new branding logo for the authority.

The existing trade-show website, www.highpointmarket.org, remains intact and will continue to serve market buyers and attendees, featuring registration information, exhibitor links, product guides, program updates, event calendars, industry articles and other resources.

The authority’s website is designed “to promote a deeper understanding of the organization’s contributions to positive economic impact on the local community and the state of North Carolina.”

