High Point Market boosts PTI boardings in October

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport were up significantly during October, mostly because of attendance at the fall High Point Market.

The airport authority reported Tuesday there were 72,244 boardings in October, compared with 60,411 in September and 30,922 in October 2020. However, boardings remained significantly down from 99,444 in October 2019.

American Airlines and affiliates had 27,412 boardings in October, compared with 27,412 boardings in September, 16,146 in October 2020 and 38,265 in October 2019.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 29,182 boardings in October, compared with 24,808 boardings in September, 9,873 in October 2020 and 41,034 in October 2019.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 7,330 boardings in October, compared with 5,807 boardings in September, 3,411 in October 2020 and 13,720 in October 2019.

Allegiant Air had 2,465 boardings in October, 1,066 boardings in September, 1,287 in October 2020 and 2,770 in October 2019. Spirit had 1,083 boardings in October, 1,149 boardings in September, no boardings in October 2020 and 3,408 in October 2019.

