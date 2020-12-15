High Point Market delays spring event to June in attempt to wait out COVID-19

Buyers and industry guests were assigned to one of two geographic regions based on the state in which they are based.

The market typically draws between 75,000 and 80,000 attendees for its spring and fall shows, with many of the buyers coming from other countries.

Authority officials estimated that attendance for the fall shows was down about 60%.

“While our safety measures proved effective this past fall, allowing more time this upcoming spring for the pandemic situation to improve and travel restrictions to ease makes sense," said Dudley Moore Jr., the authority's chairman and president of Otto & Moore.

"The industry will also benefit from a few additional weeks for product manufacturing and shipping."

Registration for the spring 2021 market will open in late February at www.highpointmarket.org. The fall 2021 Market dates remain as scheduled for October 16-20.

Doug Bassett, president of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co. and former authority chairman, said another benefit of moving to a June spring market is that "many more people will have been able to be vaccinated and we will be out of flu season."