High Point Market delays spring event to June in attempt to wait out COVID-19

The High Point Market Authority has chosen unanimously to delay the spring home-furnishings market by about seven weeks, from April 17-21 to June 5-9, because of COVID-19's continuing impact on the industry.
The authority said the decision was based on recommendations from home-furnishings exhibitors.
“We are encouraged by the recent headlines about COVID-19 vaccines, but realistic about its impact on a spring timeframe, as the rollout will be slow," Tom Conley, the authority's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Although initial distribution of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine began Monday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and will begin Thursday at Forsyth Medical Center, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said it will "be springtime" before there is distribution to the general public.
"Coupled with the reality within our industry regarding supply shortages and manufacturing/shipping disruptions, the board of directors agreed it would be most beneficial to delay spring market until June,” Conley said.
Most publicly traded home-furnishings manufacturers have reported order backlogs related to raw material shortages, as have manufacturers surveyed monthly by Smith Leonard PLLC, a financial-service firm based in High Point.
The authority cancelled the spring 2020 show on April 16 and transitioned the fall 2020 trade show to a nine-day schedule in October that was conducted in three sets of three-day periods.
Buyers and industry guests were assigned to one of two geographic regions based on the state in which they are based.
The market typically draws between 75,000 and 80,000 attendees for its spring and fall shows, with many of the buyers coming from other countries.
Authority officials estimated that attendance for the fall shows was down about 60%.
“While our safety measures proved effective this past fall, allowing more time this upcoming spring for the pandemic situation to improve and travel restrictions to ease makes sense," said Dudley Moore Jr., the authority's chairman and president of Otto & Moore.
"The industry will also benefit from a few additional weeks for product manufacturing and shipping."
Registration for the spring 2021 market will open in late February at www.highpointmarket.org. The fall 2021 Market dates remain as scheduled for October 16-20.
Doug Bassett, president of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co. and former authority chairman, said another benefit of moving to a June spring market is that "many more people will have been able to be vaccinated and we will be out of flu season."
"I think many of our larger dealers are anxious to see their suppliers and to finally see a full array of new product introductions. There were fewer new introductions in the fall and almost no introductions when spring market was cancelled."
Bassett said he does not expect a significant decrease in attendance for a June spring market.
"By then, many smaller dealers will have missed one, two or even three markets over the last two years," Bassett said. "October market in 2021 is going to be massive."
According to a 2018 Duke University study, the High Point market pumps an estimated $6.73 billion annually into the economies of the region within a 75-mile radius of downtown High Point, including 22 counties in North Carolina and eight in Virginia.
That includes average visitor spending of $506.3 million and spending by exhibitors of $162.9 million.
The market’s main economic effect on Forsyth County comes from attendees staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants. Typically, many of the hotels in the county sell out their rooms during the two official market weeks.
Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem, said a typical market requires about 8,000 room nights from Forsyth hotels.
