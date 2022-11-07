 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point Market properties bought for $3.2 million

Two High Point Market properties have been sold for a combined $3.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The transaction involves a 3.01-acre tract at 2007 Fulton Place and a 1.72-acre tract at 2009 Fulton Place.

The buyer is Dixit Enterprises LLC of Pittsford, N.Y.

The seller is Decca Furniture USA Inc.

