High Point Market properties bought for $3.2 million

Two High Point Market properties have been sold for a combined $3.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The transaction involves a 3.01-acre tract at 2007 Fulton Place and a 1.72-acre tract at 2009 Fulton Place.
The buyer is Dixit Enterprises LLC of Pittsford, N.Y.
The seller is Decca Furniture USA Inc.
Richard Craver
