High Point Market showroom sells for $570,000

A Florida maker of indoor art offerings has paid $570,000 for a showroom building at High Point Market, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 0.28-acre property at 309 N. Hamilton St. was bought by Wendover Art Group of Largo, Fla. The property contains 33,738 square feet of showroom space in the market district dedicated to high-end furnishings.
The company has showrooms at home furnishings trade shows in High Point, Atlanta, Dallas and Las Vegas.
The seller is Broyhill Realty Inc. of Lenoir.
Richard Craver
