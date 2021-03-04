 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point mixed-use building sells for $3.87 million
0 comments

High Point mixed-use building sells for $3.87 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A Massachusetts-based company has spent $3.87 million to purchase a mixed-use building in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The 0.86-acre property at 4008 Bryan Jordan Place is contained within the Deep River Palladium development.

The buyer is Belmar Rio LLC of New Bedford, Mass. The seller was BRC Wendover Shoppes LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Student Loan Deferrals Can Impact Your Credit: Here’s How

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News