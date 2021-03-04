High Point mixed-use building sells for $3.87 million

A Massachusetts-based company has spent $3.87 million to purchase a mixed-use building in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The 0.86-acre property at 4008 Bryan Jordan Place is contained within the Deep River Palladium development.
The buyer is Belmar Rio LLC of New Bedford, Mass. The seller was BRC Wendover Shoppes LLC.
Richard Craver
