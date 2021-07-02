High Point office building sells for $3.89 million

A High Point office building has been sold for $3.89 million to a New Jersey company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The buyer of the 1.47-acre tract at 1911 N. Main St., which contains an 8,352-square-foot building, is 826 Alexander Road LLC of Skillman, N.J.
The seller is CCT High Point LCC of Cincinnati.
Richard Craver
