 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point office building sells for $3.89 million
0 Comments

High Point office building sells for $3.89 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A High Point office building has been sold for $3.89 million to a New Jersey company, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The buyer of the 1.47-acre tract at 1911 N. Main St., which contains an 8,352-square-foot building, is 826 Alexander Road LLC of Skillman, N.J.

The seller is CCT High Point LCC of Cincinnati.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to say no to doing things you can't afford

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News