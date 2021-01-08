 Skip to main content
High Point office building sold for $3.4 million
The 134,000-square-foot Eastchester Park Office building in High Point has been sold for $3.04 million to a Salisbury commercial real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer of the 0.91-acre site at 1400 Eastchester Drive is Wilson Professional Realty LLC.

The seller is Eastchester Park Offices LLC of Greensboro.

