High Point office building sold for $3.4 million

The 134,000-square-foot Eastchester Park Office building in High Point has been sold for $3.04 million to a Salisbury commercial real-estate group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 0.91-acre site at 1400 Eastchester Drive is Wilson Professional Realty LLC.
The seller is Eastchester Park Offices LLC of Greensboro.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today