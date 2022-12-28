 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Point residential developer purchases three tracts

  • 0

A High Point residential developer and management firm has spent a combined $2.02 million to purchase all or a portion of three High Point tracts, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The purchased properties are: a 7.12-acre tract at 5223 W. Wendover Ave. that sold for $1.43 million; a 0.81-acre tract at 2216 Penny Road that sold for $300,500; and a 0.45-acre tract at 5235 W. Wendover Ave. that sold for $300,000.

The buyer of all three properties is Pex Wendover LLC., which shares the same 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105, address at Blue Ridge Cos.

The sellers are: Carolyn and Mark Austin for the 5223 West Wendover property; North State Telephone LLC for the 2216 Penny property; and KTK Partners of Kill Devil Hills for the 5235 West Wendover property.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 93: Need a last minute gift idea? 5 reasons to try a thrift store

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert