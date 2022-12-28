High Point residential developer purchases three tracts

A High Point residential developer and management firm has spent a combined $2.02 million to purchase all or a portion of three High Point tracts, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The purchased properties are: a 7.12-acre tract at 5223 W. Wendover Ave. that sold for $1.43 million; a 0.81-acre tract at 2216 Penny Road that sold for $300,500; and a 0.45-acre tract at 5235 W. Wendover Ave. that sold for $300,000.

The buyer of all three properties is Pex Wendover LLC., which shares the same 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105, address at Blue Ridge Cos.

The sellers are: Carolyn and Mark Austin for the 5223 West Wendover property; North State Telephone LLC for the 2216 Penny property; and KTK Partners of Kill Devil Hills for the 5235 West Wendover property.