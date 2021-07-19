High Point retail property bought for $1.42 million

A nearly 10,000-square-foot retail property in High Point has been purchased for $1.42 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The buyer of the 1.28-acre property at 2924 N. Main St. is Hendix Properties West LLC.
The seller is KHMP LLC of Hollidaysburg, Pa.
Richard Craver
