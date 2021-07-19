 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point retail property bought for $1.42 million
0 Comments

High Point retail property bought for $1.42 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A nearly 10,000-square-foot retail property in High Point has been purchased for $1.42 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The buyer of the 1.28-acre property at 2924 N. Main St. is Hendix Properties West LLC.

The seller is KHMP LLC of Hollidaysburg, Pa.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News