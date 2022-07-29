High Point retail tract sells for $1.89 million

A Las Vegas commercial real-estate group has paid $1.89 million for a 1.42-acre tract in High Point that has an O’Reilly Auto Parts store as the tenant, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The property is at 2406 N. Main St.
The buyer is CFT NV Development LLC, while the seller is KMK LLC of Greensboro.
