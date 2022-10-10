 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High Point roller rink venue sold for $875,000

  • 0

A former roller rink building in High Point has been sold for $875,000 to a Texas group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 1.52-acre tract at 208 W. Fairfield Road contains a 19,800-square-foot building.

The buyer is Cross Development CC High Point LLC of Carrollton, Texas.

The seller is Rol-A-Rink Inc. of High Point.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert