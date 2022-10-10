High Point roller rink venue sold for $875,000

A former roller rink building in High Point has been sold for $875,000 to a Texas group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The 1.52-acre tract at 208 W. Fairfield Road contains a 19,800-square-foot building.
The buyer is Cross Development CC High Point LLC of Carrollton, Texas.
The seller is Rol-A-Rink Inc. of High Point.
Richard Craver
