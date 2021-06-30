 Skip to main content
High Point's Ambassador Court sold for $17.55M
High Point’s Ambassador Court sold for $17.55M

Ambassador Court, a 192-unit apartment community in High Point, has been sold for $17.55 million to an affiliate of a New York real estate investment firm.

Quad Property Group said the transaction closed Wednesday, representing its fourth acquisition in the Carolinas.

The seller was Greystone Capital LLC of Charlotte.

The complex, located at 2501 Ambassador Court, was 99% leased at the time of the sale.

Michael Kashan, a principal at Quad Property Group, said the company is aiming to acquire additional apartment communities in the Piedmont Triad.

