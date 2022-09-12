 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point shopping center bought for $11.75 million

The Southwood Square shopping and community center in High Point has been sold for $11.75 million to a Florida commercial real-estate group with a significant Triad presence.

The 19.4-acre property at 2850 S. Main St. contains 177,421 square feet of retail and community space with Roses Discount Store among its anchor tenants.

The buyer is Southwood Square Investors LLC, an affiliate of Coastal Equities of Weston, Fla. Other Triad properties owned by Coastal include Cummings Park Plaza in Burlington, Northeast Plaza in Greensboro, Randleman Plaza in Greensboro and Meadow Greens in Eden.

The seller is Wood High Point Center LLC of Lexington, Ky.

