 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point shopping center sells for $23.5 million
0 comments

High Point shopping center sells for $23.5 million

{{featured_button_text}}

A New Jersey commercial real-estate firm has spent $23.5 million to purchase a High Point shopping center, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The shopping center at 265 and 271 Eastchester Drive was purchased by HP Center LLC and HOP Center TIC LLC, both affiliates of First National Realty Partners of Red Bank, N.J.

First National Realty identified the shopping center as High Point Harris Teeter Center. Other anchors are PetSmart, Ross, Staples and TJ Maxx.

The seller is H.P.M. Ltd. Partnership.

 

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News