High Point shopping center sells for $23.5 million

A New Jersey commercial real-estate firm has spent $23.5 million to purchase a High Point shopping center, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.
The shopping center at 265 and 271 Eastchester Drive was purchased by HP Center LLC and HOP Center TIC LLC, both affiliates of First National Realty Partners of Red Bank, N.J.
First National Realty identified the shopping center as High Point Harris Teeter Center. Other anchors are PetSmart, Ross, Staples and TJ Maxx.
The seller is H.P.M. Ltd. Partnership.
