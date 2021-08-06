High Point strip mall site bought for $4.2 million

A High Point retail strip property has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The property at 4112 Brian Jordan Place is located within the Shops at Palladium complex. It contains 9,100 square feet of space.
The buyer is CH Retail Fund II/Greensboro Palladium LLC. The sellers are Bond Street Fund 9 LLC, Sumter Crossing I LLC and Scatln Investments LLC.
Richard Craver
