 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point strip mall site bought for $4.2 million
0 Comments

High Point strip mall site bought for $4.2 million

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A High Point retail strip property has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 4112 Brian Jordan Place is located within the Shops at Palladium complex. It contains 9,100 square feet of space.

The buyer is CH Retail Fund II/Greensboro Palladium LLC. The sellers are Bond Street Fund 9 LLC, Sumter Crossing I LLC and Scatln Investments LLC.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News