High Point tracts sold for $1.38 million

An Indiana-based developer has spent $1.38 million to buy a combined 52.2 acres off Pegg Road in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The properties are 33.53 acres sold by R&J Hudson Family Ltd. Partnership, and 18.76 acres sold by R&J Hudson Family Ltd. Partnership, Pleasants Farm Family Ltd., and Stella Pleasants.
The 18.76-acre property was described as being limited to Lot 2.
The buyer is Scannell Properties #466 LLC, an affiliate of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis.
Richard Craver
