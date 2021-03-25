 Skip to main content
High Point tracts sold for $1.38 million
An Indiana-based developer has spent $1.38 million to buy a combined 52.2 acres off Pegg Road in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The properties are 33.53 acres sold by R&J Hudson Family Ltd. Partnership, and 18.76 acres sold by R&J Hudson Family Ltd. Partnership, Pleasants Farm Family Ltd., and Stella Pleasants.

The 18.76-acre property was described as being limited to Lot 2.

The buyer is Scannell Properties #466 LLC, an affiliate of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis.

