High Point University purchases chamber building

High Point University has paid $2 million to purchase the headquarters of Business High Point - Chamber of Commerce, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The transaction involved buying a 1.02-acre site at 1634 N. Main St. that contains a 23,144-square-foot office building, and a 0.35-acre tract at 119 E. State Ave.

The High Point Enterprise reported the university bought the property to serve as the flagship location for a dental practice associated with the university’s new dental school.

