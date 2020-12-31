 Skip to main content
High Point Walgreens property bought for $7.36 million
The property of a Walgreens pharmacy in High Point has been sold for $7.36 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The buyer of the 1.31-acre site at 2758 S. Main St. is High Point WG LLC of Southampton, Pa., an affiliate of H. Katz Capital Group.

The seller is 2758 South Main SPE LLC of Cincinnati, an affiliate of Eagle Realty Group.

