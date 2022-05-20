High Point Walgreens property site bought for $9.2 million

The latest in a series of commercial real-estate purchases of Walgreens properties in the Triad involves a north High Point location, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 1.85-acre tract at 2019 N. Main Street was bought for $9.2 million by High Point Wal Pooh LLC of New York. The sellers were Preh High Point LLC and MRK High Point LLC, also of New York. The property had been sold in December for $6.9 million.

Earlier in May, the Walgreens at 2912 Main St. in Walkertown was bought for $4.44 million by DS Walkertown NC Landlord LLC of Atlanta.

In December, the Walgreens property at 340 N. Main St. in Kernersville was sold for $6.18 million to Riverwood Associates III LP of Tucson, Ariz.

In October, the Walgreens property at 3488 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem was bought for $5.67 million by Drenica LLC of Peoria, Ariz.

In March 2021, the Walgreens at 995 Bethania-Rural Hall Road was sold for just under $2.2 million. It was one of the stores that Walgreens acquired from Rite-Aid.

