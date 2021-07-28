Higher cigarette prices may be curtailing demand from smokers

Reynolds was at 34.8%. Newport, the No. 2-selling traditional cigarette, was at 14.2%, while No. 3 Camel was at 8.7%, No. 4 Pall Mall at 5.5% and No. 5 Natural American Spirit at 4%.

ITG was at 7.4%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%. Winston was No. 7 at 1.9%, while Kool is No. 8 at 1.7% and Maverick is No. 9 at 1.5%.

E-cigarette sales up

Meanwhile, sales of electronic cigarettes were up 2.7% for the four-week period.

Overall e-cigarette sales-volume growth has declined steadily since Nielsen’s Aug. 10, 2019, report, when it was up 60.2% year over year.

Sales overall have slumped since February 2020, when the Food and Drug Administration implemented its latest round of heightened regulations on the products.

Those restrictions foremost required manufacturers of cartridge-based e-cigarettes, such as Juul Labs Inc., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., NJoy and Fontem Ventures, to stop making, distributing and selling “unauthorized flavorings” by Feb. 6, or risk enforcement actions.

Electronic-cigarette manufacturers had to submit by Sept. 9, 2020, their premarket tobacco applications in order to stay in the marketplace for at least another 12 months.