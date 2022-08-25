Higher contract personnel expenses hampers Cone Health's finances in fiscal 2022

A more than doubling in expenses related to contract staffing for Cone Health, as well as a substantial loss from its investment portfolio, has led to a $55.1 million loss through its third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

The Greensboro health-care system reported in a regulatory filing Wednesday that it spent $99.43 million on “purchased (contract) personnel,” compared with $46.2 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

"Staffing shortages, particularly nurses, continue to cause a high level of contract personnel," Cone said in the filing. "Contract labor rates have leveled and are beginning to decrease, a trend we expect will continue."

Cone reported having a $29.3 million loss in investment income. That's compared with having investment income of $31.6 million for the second quarter and $127.2 million a year ago.

Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.

Other non-core financial performances affecting Cone’s bottom line were having $1.4 million in revenue from a joint venture, compared with $5.1 million in income a year ago.

The “other income” category had an $8.5 million loss, compared with a $10.4 million loss a year ago.

Cone said non-core income streams were affected by "the impact of negative investment markets, lower investment income, and increased expenses in a number of strategic non-operating initiatives."

When it comes to core revenue, total operating revenue was up 2.4% to $1.92 billion.

Patient services revenue was up just under 1.1% to $130.12 million.

On the expenses side, salaries and wages increased by 4.6% to $694.1 million. The system’s minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour. Fringe benefits increase 6.7% to $223.8 million.

Cone Health has about 12,000 employees systemwide.

Outpatient visits for fiscal 2022 to date are up 11.7% to 770,600, while emergency department visits were up 10.5% to 246,342. The system reported conducting 39,320 telehealth visits, down 20.3%.

Cone said it has received $46.2 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants so far in fiscal 2022.

Medicare and Medicaid represented 48.9% of reimbursement and source of payments; commercial and managed care was 42.4%; the “other” category was 7.6%; and self-pay was 1.1%.

The results are posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

Emma reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and are typically released about two months after the end of a quarter.