Higher costs contribute to quarterly loss of Culp

A sizable increase in operational expenses contributed to Culp Inc. reporting Thursday a $289,000 loss for its third quarter of fiscal 2022. The High Point fabrics manufacturer had $2.08 million in net income a year ago.
Culp had a 2-cent earnings loss, compared with 17 cents in diluted earnings a year ago.
Sales for the quarter were up 1.2% to $80.3 million, while cost of sales rose 8.7% to $71.2 million, due in large part to higher freight, raw-material and labor costs, as well as challenges to fill job vacancies.
Another pertinent factor in the quarterly loss was having $1.28 million in income tax expense, compared with $899,000 a year ago.
Culp provided fourth-quarter earnings guidance that sales would be “slightly lower” compared with the fourth quarter a year ago.
The manufacturer’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11.5 cents, payable April 19 to shareholders registered as of April 11.
