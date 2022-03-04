 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Higher costs contribute to quarterly loss of Culp
Higher costs contribute to quarterly loss of Culp

A sizable increase in operational expenses contributed to Culp Inc. reporting Thursday a $289,000 loss for its third quarter of fiscal 2022. The High Point fabrics manufacturer had $2.08 million in net income a year ago.

Culp had a 2-cent earnings loss, compared with 17 cents in diluted earnings a year ago.

Sales for the quarter were up 1.2% to $80.3 million, while cost of sales rose 8.7% to $71.2 million, due in large part to higher freight, raw-material and labor costs, as well as challenges to fill job vacancies.

Another pertinent factor in the quarterly loss was having $1.28 million in income tax expense, compared with $899,000 a year ago.

Culp provided fourth-quarter earnings guidance that sales would be “slightly lower” compared with the fourth quarter a year ago.

The manufacturer’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 11.5 cents, payable April 19 to shareholders registered as of April 11.

Iv Culp

Culp Inc. president and chief executive Iv Culp said higher freight, raw materials and labor costs led to a third-quarter fiscal 2022 loss.

