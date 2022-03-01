Higher COVID-19 expenses, including adding contract nurses, lowers Cone's first-quarter excess revenue

Cone Health began its fiscal 2022 with a 15.1% decrease in excess revenue to $33.68 million, caused primarily by an 8% jump in core expenses.
Cone said it spent $33.7 million on “purchased (contract) personnel” compared with $9.9 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.
Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.
The year-over-year financial comparison was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but in a lesser way than during the initial months of community spread.
“The health system continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, making appropriate investments in caring for our patients and combating the spread of the virus,” Cone said in its report.
“The system has been impacted specifically with delta and more recently omicron variants of COVID-19.”
As has been the case for recent reporting quarters, the biggest bottom-line factor was Cone’s investment portfolio earning $41.1 million, compared with $13.2 million a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines and to help pay for capital projects.
Overall operating revenue was up 2.2% at $633.7 million.
Core patient revenue rose 1.3% to $555 million. It had “premium” revenue of $44 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 14.1%. Other operating revenue was up 3.2% to $34.6 million.
Cone said there was a 7.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $231.6 million. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour.
Overall expenses climbed 8% to $637.9 million. Supply costs rose 2.4% to $127.6 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”
Cone Health has about 13,000 employees systemwide.
Cone said in October that more than 99% of its workforce met the fully vaccinated mandate, with 74 opting not to comply.
Outpatient visits rose 12.2% to 249,952, while emergency department visits were up 10.9% to 81,074. The system reported conducting 11,870 telehealth visits, down 24.5%.
Cone said it has received $13.5 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants for the first quarter.
Medicare and Medicaid represented 47.9% of reimbursement and source of payments, while commercial and managed care was 43.6%, the “other” category was 7.2% and self-pay was 1.3%.
