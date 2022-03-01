Higher COVID-19 expenses, including adding contract nurses, lowers Cone's first-quarter excess revenue

Overall operating revenue was up 2.2% at $633.7 million.

Core patient revenue rose 1.3% to $555 million. It had “premium” revenue of $44 million paid to the system’s Medicare Advantage plan, up 14.1%. Other operating revenue was up 3.2% to $34.6 million.

Cone said there was a 7.5% increase in salaries and wages expenses to $231.6 million. The minimum wage was raised again Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour.

Overall expenses climbed 8% to $637.9 million. Supply costs rose 2.4% to $127.6 million, related mostly to “growth in drugs for specialty, contract and Cancer Center pharmacies, and by growth in supplies for surgeries and procedural volumes.”

Cone Health has about 13,000 employees systemwide.

Cone said in October that more than 99% of its workforce met the fully vaccinated mandate, with 74 opting not to comply.

Outpatient visits rose 12.2% to 249,952, while emergency department visits were up 10.9% to 81,074. The system reported conducting 11,870 telehealth visits, down 24.5%.

Cone said it has received $13.5 million in federal CARES COVID-19 relief grants for the first quarter.