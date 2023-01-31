Higher expenses drop Caterpillar's fourth-quarter profit by 31%; Rail division undergoes restructuring

Higher supply chain and production costs, coupled with a major goodwill impairment charge, sent Caterpillar's fourth-quarter net income down 31.4% to $1.45 billion.

The manufacturer reported Tuesday taking a $180 million restructuring charge related to its Rail division, which has a production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Caterpillar declined to comment when asked about any potential local workforce impact from the restructuring.

"Caterpillar incurred restructuring related costs in the quarter primarily related to non-cash inventory adjustments within this (Rail) business."

Caterpillar's goodwill impairment charge was $925 million.

Goodwill arises when a company acquires another business. The amount of goodwill is the cost to purchase the business minus the fair market value of the tangible assets, the identifiable intangible assets, and the liabilities obtained in the purchase.

A company typically writes down its goodwill when the value of certain assets declines.

In this instance, Caterpillar said the goodwill impairment charge "is related to a lower outlook for the company's locomotive offerings."

The manufacturer said the non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Rail division was "primarily driven by a revision in our long-term outlook for the company’s locomotive offerings."

The manufacturer reported having a 20.3% jump in fourth-quarter sales to $16.6 billion.

However, its cost of goods rose 16.1% to $11.6 billion.

Diluted earnings were $2.79 a share, down from $3.91 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $3.86.

The average earnings forecast was $3.95 by 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Investors' initial response to the fourth-quarter report was to send the share price down as much as 5.8% in early trading.

For fiscal 2022, Caterpillar reported net income of $6.7 billion, up 3.3% Adjusted earnings were $13.84 a share, compared with $10.81 in fiscal 2021.

“Our global team delivered one of the best years in our nearly 100-year history, including record full-year adjusted profit per share,” Caterpillar chairman and chief executive Jim Umpleby said in a statement.

“Despite supply chain challenges, the team achieved double-digit top-line growth.

Caterpillar reported spending $4.23 billion on stock repurchases during fiscal 2022, compared with spending $2.4 billion on dividends. That includes paying about $930 million on share repurchases in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, all three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had year-over-year revenue increases: construction industries was up 19% to $6.84 billion; energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 19% to $682 billion; and resource industries climbed 26% to $3.44 billion.

Sales in North America increased by 38.1% to $7.46 billion.

Peter McNally, global sector lead for industrials materials and energy at Third Bridge, said Caterpillar finished fiscal 2022 on an overall positive even "as operating margins disappointed slightly."

"Dealer inventories increased in the fourth quarter, but so did the order backlog. Resource industries, notably oil and gas, power generation, and industrial are all notable areas of strength for Caterpillar, while construction industries are the laggards."

McNally said that Caterpillar projects "further sales and profit gains in 2023, as pricing strength will more than offset the inflationary headwinds that the equipment maker has been experiencing."

"There will be $700 million in restructuring expenses that need to be absorbed in 2023, but the company is improving profit margins and the balance sheet."