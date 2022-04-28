Higher expenses, hiring challenges lead to lower third-quarter profit for Unifi

Continuing higher production costs and domestic labor challenges contributed to Unifi Inc. having a sharp decline in net income for the second consecutive quarter.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County. The yarn manufacturer has remained in constant hiring mode for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifi reported after the stock market closed Wednesday third-quarter net income of $2.07 million.

Although that represents an improvement from $929,000 in its second quarter, Unifi had 4.76 million a year ago.

Unifi is rebounding from the drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diluted earnings were 11 cents a share, compared with 5 cents in the second quarter and 25 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 14 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 16 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Unifi’s third-quarter sales were $200.8 million, down 0.3% from the second quarter, but up 12.2% from a year ago.

However, cost of sales was $181.6 million, down 1.6% from the second quarter, but up 18.5% from a year ago.

The profit decline would have been lower if not for a nearly $1 million lower provision for income taxes, at $2.7 million, compared with a year ago.

“Our third-quarter results were consistent with our expectations ... this marks our second consecutive quarter of over $200 million in sales," Randy Ingle, Unifi's chief executive, said in a statement.

"We implemented further selling price adjustments and demonstrated solid progress against the difficult U.S. labor environment, exhibiting a definitive improvement in our polyester and nylon segments’ gross margins since the (second) quarter.”

Ingle cautioned that "although we are carrying significant momentum into the fourth quarter, the (COVID-19) lockdowns in China will adversely impact our overall profitability."

"Fortunately, we expect our constant pursuit of innovation and sustainability, combined with our regional competitive advantages, to help offset the temporary shortfall in China and continue to drive long-term growth for Unifi.”

Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.

The third-quarter sales breakdown was: a 13.6% increase in polyester to $93.9 million; a 5.8% increase in sales in Asia to $51.3 million; a 15.8% increase in sales in Brazil to $29.8 million; and an 18.8% increase in nylon to $24.7 million.

Revenue from its Repreve fibers represented 36% of net sales.

Repreve, introduced in 2006, is polyester yarn made from chips that come mainly from recycled bottles. Sorbtek is its moisture management yarn. Repreve-based yarns are used to make products for the apparel, outdoor, home textiles and automotive sectors.

Unifi provided a limited update to its full-year financial guidance.

Net sales are projected to be at least $810 million, up from $800 million projected in January, $750 million projected in October and $734 million projected in July.

It plans to spend between $40 million and $42 million on capital investments during fiscal 2022, mostly in its Americas facilities.

It spent $1 million to repurchase 50,000 shares during the third quarter. For fiscal 2022 to date, it has spent $2.2 million to repurchase 101,500 shares.

