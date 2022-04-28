Higher expenses limits Caterpillar's profit growth in first quarter

Another round of higher manufacturing expenses and supply chain challenges for Caterpillar Inc. mostly offset another quarter of robust demand for machinery and equipment.

The manufacturer reported Thursday having $1.54 billion in first-quarter net income, which is down 27% from the fourth quarter and up 0.4% from a year ago.

Caterpillar is considered a manufacturing bellwether for the global economy, particularly as it relates to the energy sector. It has a railroad-equipment production plant in Winston-Salem with 160 employees at last count.

Diluted earnings were $2.86 a share, down from $3.91 in the fourth quarter, but up from $2.77 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $2.88.

The average earnings forecast was $2.66 by 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First-quarter sales were $13.59 billion, down 0.2% from the fourth quarter, but up 14.3% from a year ago.

Meanwhile, first-quarter operating costs were $11.73 billion, down 4% from the fourth quarter, but up 16.5% from a year ago.

"The (net income) increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, as well as favorable price realization," Caterpillar said.

All three of Caterpillar’s main divisions had share year-over-year revenue increases: energy and transportation, which includes the Winston-Salem plant, was up 12% to $5.04 billion; construction industries was up 12% to $6.11 billion; and resource industries climbed 30% to $2.83 billion.

Sales in North America increased by 25% to $5.67 billion.

The company spent about $800 million on share purchases during the first quarter. For fiscal 2021, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases.

