Higher fee revenue, cost-cutting initiative bolster Wells Fargo to near doubling of fourth-quarter profit

A strong fee-income performance, particularly involving its venture capital and private-equity businesses, propelled Wells Fargo & Co. to a more than doubling of fourth-quarter net income to $5.75 billion.
By comparison, Wells Fargo had $3.09 billion in fourth-quarter 2020 net income.
Perhaps more importantly for the bank, its investors and industry analysts, it also had a 12.4% increase over $5.12 billion in the third quarter.
Diluted earnings were $1.38 a share, up from $1.17 in the third quarter and from 66 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.09 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.
The contrast between the economic bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic and the erratic recovery was captured again in Wells Fargo’s report.
Unlike several previous quarters, the main factor in the profit was not the bank’s loan-loss provision.
The provision has a direct impact on banks’ bottom lines because it sets aside money for loans that they project won’t be repaid as scheduled.
Wells Fargo reported a $452 million recovery, compared with a $1.39 billion recovery in the third quarter and a $179 million recovery a year ago.
For fiscal 2021, the bank reported $21.55 billion in net income, compared with $3.38 billion a year ago. The major differences were reduced fee income and adding a $14.13 loan-loss provision in fiscal 2020.
Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf credited the bank's multi-year cost-cutting initiative with improving its profitability and reducing expenses.
"We had strong deposit growth, and while loan demand was weak early in the year, loans grew 5% in the second half with growth in both our consumer and commercial portfolios," Scharf said.
"As the economy continued to recover, we saw increased consumer spending, higher investment banking fees, higher asset-based fees in our wealth and investment management business, and strong equity gains in our affiliated venture capital and private equity businesses."
Wells Fargo has a major wealth and investment management hub in Winston-Salem.
“The changes we’ve made to the company and continued strong economic growth prospects make us feel good about how we are positioned entering 2022," Scharf said.
During the fourth quarter, the bank repurchased 139.7 million shares worth a combined $7 billion.
A company typically buys back its shares from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding stock shares.
Because there are fewer outstanding shares, those remaining can become more valuable. Companies also buy back shares when they believe the shares are undervalued.
Quarterly results
Loan revenue was $9.62 billion when excluding the loan-loss provision, up 4% from the third quarter, but down 0.9% from a year ago.
Fee revenue was $11.59 billion, up 17% from the third quarter and up 27% from a year ago.
The main fee-income factor was having a net gain of $2.47 billion from equity securities, up from $869 in the third quarter and $884 million a year ago.
The bank reported $1.4 billion in the "other" fee category, compared with $287 million in the third quarter and $414 million a year ago.
Investment advisory and other asset-based fees were down 1% year over year to $2.58 billion. Deposit fees jumped 10% to $1.46 billion.
Mortgage banking fees dropped 14% to $1.03 billion as fewer homeowners were in a position to capitalize on near-record low mortgage rates for home purchases and refinancing. Card fees rose 14% to $1.07 billion.
The bank reported having $13.2 billion in non-interest expenses, down 0.7% from the third quarter, but also down 10.8% from a year ago. For fiscal 2021, non-interest expenses were down 6.6% to $53.83 billion.
Non-performing assets were at $7.32 billion as of Dec. 31, up from $7.18 billion on Sept. 30, but down from $8.89 billion on Dec. 30, 2020.
Net charge-offs were at $408 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $302 million in the third quarter and $332 million a year ago.
