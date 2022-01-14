Higher fee revenue, cost-cutting initiative bolster Wells Fargo to near doubling of fourth-quarter profit

A strong fee-income performance, particularly involving its venture capital and private-equity businesses, propelled Wells Fargo & Co. to a more than doubling of fourth-quarter net income to $5.75 billion.

By comparison, Wells Fargo had $3.09 billion in fourth-quarter 2020 net income.

Perhaps more importantly for the bank, its investors and industry analysts, it also had a 12.4% increase over $5.12 billion in the third quarter.

Diluted earnings were $1.38 a share, up from $1.17 in the third quarter and from 66 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was $1.09 by nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

The contrast between the economic bottom of the COVID-19 pandemic and the erratic recovery was captured again in Wells Fargo’s report.