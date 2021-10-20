Higher integration expenses send down First Horizon's third-quarter profit

There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.

Loan revenue was $492 million in the third quarter, down 1% from the second quarter and down 7.5% year over year.

First Horizon said $4 billion in federal Personal Protection Program loans have been forgiven through Sept. 30. About $2 billion in PPP loans remain active.

Fee revenue was at $247 million, down 13.3% from the second quarter and down 17.1% from a year ago.

The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $96 million, followed by service charges and fees at $56 million and brokerage, trust and insurance fees at $37 million.

The bank raised during the second quarter its targeted cost savings from the IberiaBank deal from $190 million to $200 million. It said it has achieved annualized merger cost savings of $96 million through the third quarter.

Nonperforming loans were at $347 million on Sept. 30, up from $344 million on June 30, but down from $447 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.