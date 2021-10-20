Higher integration expenses send down First Horizon's third-quarter profit

First Horizon Corp. experienced a sizable quarter-over-quarter decline in net income during the third quarter as it took another round of integration expenses related to its $3.9 billion purchase of IberiaBank that closed in July 2020.
The Memphis, Tenn.-based bank reported Wednesday $224 million in net income, compared with $295 million in the second quarter and $523 million in the third quarter of 2020.
The bank reported $46 million in merger and acquisition expenses in the third quarter, up from $12 million in the second quarter and $101 million a year ago.
First Horizon also reported a $26 million after-tax reduction worth 5 cents a share related to early retirement of certain trust preferred securities. A bank-holding company offers trust-preferred securities by creating a trust, issuing debt to it, which enables the trust to issue preferred stock to investors.
Adjusted net income was $275 million for the third quarter, compared with $321 million in the second quarter and $193 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 41 cents per share, compared with 53 cents in the second quarter and 95 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter were 50 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 41 cents by seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.
The bank reported having 7,982 full-time-equivalent employees on Sept. 30, down 163 from 8,145 on June 30. It had 8,121 employees a year ago.
First Horizon followed the pattern of national, super-regional and regional banks with having either a recovery to its loan-loss provision or a limited addition.
First Horizon had an $85 million recovery in the third quarter, compared with a $115 million recovery for the second quarter and a $227 million addition a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
Bryan Jordan, First Horizon’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that "our results this quarter reflect the emerging benefits of the power of the combined organization."
"Operating in high-growth markets with an attractive base of specialty businesses positions us well to deliver more resilient results through a range of cycles.
"Additionally, as markets reopened during the quarter, we saw growth in more traditional banking fee income businesses, including wealth and deposit products," Jordan said.
The bank's year-over-year financial comparison reflects the additional loan and fee revenue stream from IberiaBank.
There also was the revenue from the nine SunTrust Banks branches in the Triad and 30 overall that First Horizon acquired in July 2020. First Horizon paid $2.3 billion for the SunTrust portfolio in North Carolina, Georgia and Virginia.
Loan revenue was $492 million in the third quarter, down 1% from the second quarter and down 7.5% year over year.
First Horizon said $4 billion in federal Personal Protection Program loans have been forgiven through Sept. 30. About $2 billion in PPP loans remain active.
Fee revenue was at $247 million, down 13.3% from the second quarter and down 17.1% from a year ago.
The largest fee-income source by far was fixed income at $96 million, followed by service charges and fees at $56 million and brokerage, trust and insurance fees at $37 million.
The bank raised during the second quarter its targeted cost savings from the IberiaBank deal from $190 million to $200 million. It said it has achieved annualized merger cost savings of $96 million through the third quarter.
Nonperforming loans were at $347 million on Sept. 30, up from $344 million on June 30, but down from $447 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.
The bank reported $3 million in net charge-offs for the third quarter, compared with a $10 million recovery in the second quarter and $67 million a year ago for the same acquisition reasons.
First Horizon had $88.5 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, up from $87.9 billion on June 30.
The bank spent about $142 million during the third quarter to repurchase 9 million shares.
