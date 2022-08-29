Higher investment income losses and personnel expenses increase first-half loss for Wake Forest Baptist

A significant loss in investment income, along with higher personnel expenses, contributed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reporting Monday a $277.95 million loss for the first half of fiscal 2022.

By comparison, Baptist had $329.34 million in excess revenue during the first half of fiscal 2021.

Baptist reported that much of that excess revenue came from $150 million “in net assets being released from restrictions," of which it has had none so far in 2022.

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020. Atrium said in February 2021 that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”

Baptist was affected by the overall stock market slump during the first half in reporting an overall $190.86 million investment income loss, compared with $127.26 million in investment income a year ago.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Total operating revenues and support for the first half of 2022 were at $2.05 billion, up 1.6% from a year ago.

Core patient services revenue was essentially unchanged at $1.61 billion.

The first-half revenue breakdown: $1.08 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $662.7 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $424.5 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals — High Point, Lexington, Davie and Wilkes medical centers.

Revenue from gifts, grants and contracts dropped 5.2% year over year to $107.4 million.

Baptist reported $269.3 million in income from “other sources,” compared with $240.5 million a year ago. That revenue stream typically comes from federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records.

Operating expenses were at $2.14 billion, up 8.6% from a year ago.

Salaries and wages jumped 11.5% to $1.05 billion, partly a reflection of Baptist raising in April 2021 the minimum wage of more than 1,500 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour. Employee benefits were down 2.2% to $211.8 million.

Clinical and laboratory expenses rose 9.1% to $509.4 million, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.

The quarterly expenses breakdown: $1.13 billion from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $711.1 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $417 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals.

The system reported: 3.5% increase in outpatient visits to 955,515; a 5.8% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 21,331; a 6% jump in emergency-department visits to 98,739; and a 4.2% decrease in inpatient admissions to 28,737.

Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.