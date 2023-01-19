 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Higher loan-loss provision deflates American National’s profit

  • 0

Another addition to its loan-loss provision and a fee-revenue decline contributed to American National Bancshares Inc. reporting Thursday a 28.9% decline in fourth-quarter net income to $8.03 million.

Diluted earnings were 76 cents a share, compared with $1.05 a year ago.

American added $1.16 million to its loan-loss provision, compared with having a $1.95 million recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Excluding the provision, loan revenue was at $24.3 million, up 5.1% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was $3.6 million, down 25.4% from a year ago. Mortgage banking income plunged 76.4% to $176,000.

The bank, based in Danville, Va., has three branches in Burlington, two in Greensboro and one each in Graham, Mebane and Winston-Salem.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

BofA CEO Moynihan on Recession, Managing Headcount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert