Higher loan-loss provision, lower fee income sends First Horizon's profit down 44% in second quarter

First Horizon Corp. reported Tuesday a 43.7% decline in second-quarter net income to $166 million, the latest super-regional bank affected by a slowdown in consumer demand for fee services.

By comparison, the bank had net income of $187 million in the first quarter and $295 million a year ago.

As has been the case for most national, super-regional and regional banks, inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on bank profitability requires taking a quarter-over-quarter comparison, as well as year over year.

Diluted earnings were 29 cents per share, compared with 34 cents in the first quarter and 53 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were 34 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 35 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and losses in their forecasts.

It is the second quarterly reporting period for the Memphis, Tenn., bank since announcing Feb. 28 it has agreed to be bought for $13.4 billion by Toronto-based TD Bank Group.

With the offer still under regulatory review, First Horizon provided a brief statement on its second-quarter performance along with a fuller regulatory filing.

"Results reflect a 10-cent per share reduction tied to provision for credit losses, as well as the impact of suspension of share repurchases and a 17.7 million increase in diluted shares following the first-quarter 2022 preferred issuance related to the proposed TD transaction," First Horizon said.

As has been the case for the pandemic to date, First Horizon’s loan-loss provision was a key factor of the second quarter.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

First Horizon reported adding $30 million to the provision, compared with a $40 million recovery in the first quarter and a $115 million recovery a year ago.

Most of its national and super-regional peers also added to its provision during the second quarter.

Excluding the loan-loss provision, loan revenue was $542 million, up 13.1% from the first quarter and up 9% year over year.

Fee revenue was at $201 million, down 12.2% from the first quarter and down 29.5% from a year ago.

The typical largest fee-income source is fixed income, which was at $51 million, which was down 30.1% from the first quarter and down 50% from a year ago.

"Our results this quarter reflect strong net interest income and continued expense discipline, which helped to mitigate the macroeconomic impact on our fixed income and wealth businesses and provision expense," said Bryan Jordan, First Horizon's chairman and chief executive.

Nonperforming loans were at $301 million on June 30, down from $332 million on March 31 and down from $344 million a year ago. The increase reflects loans acquired in the IberiaBank and SunTrust branch acquisitions.

The bank reported $12 million in net charge-offs for the second quarter, compared with $10 million in the first quarter.

TD megadeal update

TD would gain First Horizon’s 92 North Carolina branches, including 12 in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

It would be the second-largest U.S. bank deal since the Great Recession of 2008-11, eclipsed only by BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. in December 2019 that led to the creation of Truist Financial Corp.

"With continued strong credit quality and a highly asset-sensitive balance sheet, we are well positioned for the future and remain confident in the power of the proposed transaction with TD Bank Group," Jordan said.

The deal is slated to close by the first quarter of fiscal 2023. First Horizon shareholders approved the megadeal on May 31.

However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is requesting that the federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency consider blocking TD's offer. U.S. Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and Jesus Garcia, D-Ill., joined the request.

Banking analysts have said the lawmakers’ request could delay the closing of the megadeal.

The bank disclosed Tuesday it has a public meeting with the Federal Reserve and OCC on Aug. 18.