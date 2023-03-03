The sharp hike in mortgage interest rates continues to reduce the volume of loan originations in the Winston-Salem area, according to a report released Thursday by national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

There were 3,768 mortgage loan originations in Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties during the fourth quarter.

That’s down 20.7% from 4,752 in the third quarter and down 45.7% from 6,941 a year ago.

According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year mortgage rate was 6.65% as of Thursday, while the 15-year loan rate was 5.89%.

Existing home sales have declined over 11 consecutive months because of higher mortgage rates and other costs.

The fourth-quarter volume for the Winston-Salem area was the lowest since 3,296 in the first quarter of 2019.

By comparison, the quarterly peak since 2000 has been 9,005 in the third quarter of 2005, while the low point was 2,609 in the fourth quarter of 2000.

For the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA, there was a 47% year-over-year decline from 7,516 to 4,193, as well as a 21.7% decline compared with the third quarter.

The quarterly peak so far since 2020 was 10,392 in the second quarter of 2004, while the low is 3,202 in the first quarter of 2018.

“The lending industry experienced a triple-dose of hits in the fourth quarter of last year as mortgage rates kept rising to levels not seen in more than 15 years and the U.S. housing market continued to stall after a decade of prosperity,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer at Attom.

“Rates have settled back down a bit so far this year, going back and forth in small amounts.

"That could lure some potential home buyers back into the market, especially if prices keep dropping. It also could spur some renewed refinance and home equity line of credit action.”

For the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA, there was a 54.9% year-over-year decline from 38,013 to 17,161, as well as a 21% decline compared with the third quarter.

For the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA, there was a 57.8% year-over-year decline from 7,091 to 2,967, as well as a 21.2% decline compared with the third quarter.

For the Raleigh-Cary MSA, there was a 58% year-over-year decline from 23,355 to 9,807, as well as a 20.8% decline compared with the third quarter.