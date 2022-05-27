Higher operating expenses, drop in investment income leads to first-quarter loss for Wake Forest Baptist

The combination of higher expenses and a significant loss in investment income contributed to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center reporting Friday a $99.05 million loss for the first quarter.

By comparison, Baptist had $183.8 million in excess revenue in the first quarter of 2021. Baptist reported that much of that excess revenue came from $150 million "in net assets being released from restrictions."

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

The system became part of Charlotte-based Atrium Health on Oct. 9, 2020. A brand change to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist went into effect Aug. 18.

In July, Baptist disclosed switching the end of its fiscal year from June 30 to Dec. 31. Friday's disclosure was the first quarter to reflect the calendar year reporting.

Baptist was affected by the overall stock market slump during the first quarter in reporting an overall $53.94 million investment income loss, compared with $28.55 million in investment income a year ago.

Not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Total operating revenues and support were at $1.03 billion, up 5.1% from a year ago.

Core patient services revenue rose 3.2% to $808 million.

The quarterly revenue breakdown: $548.8 million from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $331.2 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $207.7 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals — High Point, Lexington, Davie and Wilkes medical centers.

Revenue from gifts, grants and contracts dropped 1.7% to $56.55 million.

Baptist reported $131.3 million in income from “other sources," compared with $108.9 million a year ago. That revenue stream typically comes from federal incentive payments for implementing electronic health records.

Operating expenses were at $1.07 billion, up 9.9% from a year ago.

Salaries and wages jumped 11.5% to $528.7 million, partly a reflection of Baptist raising in April 2021 the minimum wage of more than 1,500 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour. Employees benefits increased 10.2% to $114.2 million.

Clinical and laboratory expenses rose 14.3% to $252.4 million, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.

The quarterly expenses breakdown: $572.3 million from N.C. Baptist Hospital; $354.7 million from Wake Forest University Health Sciences; and $207.6 million from other Baptist-affiliated hospitals.

Atrium said in February 2021 that Wake Forest Baptist and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, which oversees Atrium, still have separate credit groups and will continue to post separate quarterly filings “for the time being.”

The system reported: a 4.2% uptick in outpatient visits to 476.757; an 8.9% increase year over year in outpatient operating-room cases to 10,344; an 8.4% jump in emergency-department visits to 46,831; and a 4.9% decrease in inpatient admissions to 14,189.

Wake Forest Baptist issued the quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.

The EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the quarter ended.

