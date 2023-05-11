A surge in non-core financial factors, foremost exiting its Branded Sweet Treats product line, contributed to Krispy Kreme Inc. reporting Thursday a $301,000 loss for the first quarter.

The company said it took a $13.4 million charge related to the exit that it confirmed March 15.

That decision ended Krispy Kreme's plans — announced Dec. 5 — for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have added up to 180 jobs.

Branded Sweet Treats consisted of pre-package doughnut products available in snack aisles in a small number of grocery stores, the company said. The product line debuted in 2020.

“While we no longer plan to expand our Winston-Salem manufacturing facility and workforce, we will maintain our existing Winston-Salem operations and our nearly 300 employees,” Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Eloise Hale said.

Krispy Kreme also reported on another local infrastructure development Thursday in which it had a net gain of $9.7 million on a sale-leaseback deal completed in March with an affiliate of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.

Krispy Kreme reported adjusted net income of $15.3 million for the quarter.

The company had no diluted earnings, compared with 2 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 9 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 8 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

First-quarter revenue was up 12.5% to $418.9 million.

However, its three main expense categories also were up significantly: operating expenses climbed 13.4% to $191.4 million; products and distribution costs rose 22.6% to $117.8 million; and selling, general and administration expenses increased 14.4% to $61.5 million.

“We achieved our best-ever quarter of ecommerce revenue, representing a higher mix of revenue than during the pandemic," chief executive Mike Tattersfield said in a statement.

"We see a long runway for further growth in this channel.

"Krispy Kreme continues to be well-positioned to deliver another year of strong growth driven by our capital efficient delivery-fresh-daily model and our global expansion plans.”

The U.S. represented $281.3 million in first-quarter revenue, along with $90.3 million in international sales and $47.3 million in its market development stream.

Fiscal 2023 forecasts

Krispy Kreme reaffirmed Thursday its initial fiscal 2023 financial guidance in a revenue range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.

That’s compared with fiscal 2022 revenue of just under $1.5 billion.

It still projects adjusted net income in a range of $52 million to $58 million, compared with $49.6 million in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted earnings remain projected in a range of 31 to 34 cents, compared with 29 cents a share for fiscal 2022.

For capital expenditures, Krispy Kreme plans to spend between $105 million to $115 million, or 6.6% of revenue. That’s compared with $111.7 million in fiscal 2022, representing 7.3% of revenue.

Tattersfield said there are plans to go from 231 Insomnia Cookies shops by nearly 100 a year until it exceeds 4,000 global locations. Most of the locations are near universities.

There are 10 locations in North Carolina, including 128 Appalachian St., Unit A, in Boone, and 425 Tate St. in Greensboro.

“We truly believe Insomnia Cookie will be the next Krispy Kreme, and we plan to expand globally this year into the U.K. and Canada,” Tattersfield said.

The board of directors declared Wednesday a 3.5-cent quarterly cash dividend for its common shares. The dividend is payable Aug. 9 to shareholders registered as of July 26.