Higher production costs take another steep toll on Unifi's profit

Continuing higher production costs contributed to Unifi Inc. having a sharp decline in net income for the third consecutive quarter.

Unifi reported after the stock market closed Wednesday that it had fourth-quarter net income of $3.5 million, down 73.9% from a year ago.

The fourth-quarter profit, however, represents an improvement from $2.07 million in the third quarter and $929,000 in its second quarter.

Diluted earnings were 19 cents a share, compared with 11 cents in the third quarter and 70 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 11 cents when excluding a $1.45 million recovery of income taxes during the fourth quarter.

The average earnings forecast was 14 cents by two analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Unifi, based in Greensboro, has about 1,330 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County. The yarn manufacturer has remained in constant hiring mode for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifi remains in recovery mode from the drop-off in demand for its products in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unifi’s fourth-quarter sales were $200.8 million, up 8.3% from the third quarter and up 17.9% from a year ago.

However, cost of sales was $199.2 million, up 9.7% from the third quarter and up 26.8% from a year ago.

The profit decline would have been greater if not for a $1.36 million provision for income taxes, compared with $9.68 million a year ago.

Unifi also had a $9.72 million recovery of non-income taxes in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with no recovery in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For fiscal 2022, Unifi reported $15.17 million in net income, down 47.8% from fiscal 2021.

Revenue increased by 22.2% to $815.7 million, while cost of sales rose 28.1% to $735.3 million.

Randy Ingle, Unifi’s chief executive, said in a statement that the fourth-quarter results "were consistent with our expectations, as we generated double-digit top-line growth and continued to navigate a volatile macro environment."

"We continue to make progress with innovative approaches to the labor challenges that have impacted many businesses in the U.S."

Unifi is far from alone among manufacturers with Triad operations referring to labor and supply chain challenges in their latest quarterly report. The list so far includes Caterpillar Inc., Hayward Industries, Insteel Inc., and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

"In addition, we remain diligent with pricing actions to offset inflationary pressures," Ingle said.

Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.

The fourth-quarter sales breakdown was: a 28.7% increase in sales in its Americas markets to $137.8 million; a 17% decrease in sales in Asia to $44.8 million; and a 49% increase in sales in Brazil to $34.9 million.

Unifi provided an initial fiscal 2023 financial guidance.

Net sales are projected to be between $855 million and $885 million, up 4.8% on the lower end and up 8.5% on the higher end.

It plans to spend between $35 million and $40 million on capital investments during fiscal 2023, mostly in U.S., Brazil and El Salvador facilities.

“While there is short-term uncertainty with regard to global demand and inflation concerns that will pressure our first half of fiscal 2023, our team remains focused on executing our strategic plans, including the long-term financial goals that were presented during our February 2022 Investor Day," Ingle said.

"We continue to make investments in and are realizing initial benefits from our new yarn-texturing machinery within our U.S., El Salvador and Brazil manufacturing operations."

Unifi spent $7 million to repurchase 515,000 shares during the fourth quarter. For fiscal 2022, it has spent $9.2 million to repurchase 616,500 shares.

A corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.