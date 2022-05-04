Highland Oaks apartments bought for $33.2 million

The Highland Oaks apartment complex in downtown Winston-Salem has been sold for $33.2 million, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The purchase price was more than double the $15.6 million it was sold for in February 2016.

The 200-unit complex on a 17.75-acre tract at 700 Walnut Forest Road was sold to WS-Highland Oaks LLC, an affiliate of Pecor Cos. of Carmel, Ind.

The seller is Highland Oaks Apartments LLC of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

Since early 2018, there have been at least 98 apartment or multi-family complex transaction sold in Forsyth County for a combined about $1.04 billion.

