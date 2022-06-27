Highwoods completes exit from Greensboro real-estate market; Deep River Partners buys four properties

Highwoods Properties Inc. has completed the sale of its remaining office buildings in the Greensboro market, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The Raleigh company disclosed in May that its planned transaction would involve a combined 299,000 square feet, with the buildings being 88.2% occupied.

The five buyers of the properties in Airpark East are affiliates of Deep River Partners, a property development and management company in Greensboro.

The affiliates paid a combined $20.25 million for the buildings at 7025, 7027, 7029 and 7031 Albert Pick Road.

The 7025 Albert Pick location has Volvo Financial Services as a tenant in the six-story, 133,239-square-foot building.

The 7027 Albert Pick location contains a three-story, 55,529-square-foot building.

The 7029 Albert Pick location contains a three-story, 55,638-square-foot building.

The 7031 Albert Pick location contains a three-story 55,881-square-foot building.

Highwoods announced in August 2019 plans to exit the Greensboro marketplace, along with the Memphis, Tenn., market, as determining both were non-core markets. Those markets were being exited to help pay for its entrance in Charlotte.

When Highwoods made the announcement, its Greensboro portfolio consisted of 2.67 million square feet of industrial space, 1.15 million square feet of office space and 30 acres of development land.

In October 2020, Highwoods sold three properties for a combined $50.75 million to Deep River affiliates: $19.5 million for a 5.51-acre site at 628 Green Valley Road, a former SunTrust Banks Inc. building; $16.25 million for a 7.79-acre site at 1501 Highwoods Blvd., a former NewBridge Bancorp building; and $15 million for a 7.27-acre site at 701 Green Valley Road.

In February 2020, Link Industrial Properties LLC of New York City bought a Highwoods industrial portfolio piece of a combined 2.8 million square feet, for $193.4 million.

The largest of the seven transactions involved the sale of 651, 653, 655, 657, 661, 663, 665 Brigham Road; 7940 Eric Road; and 7940 Near Eric Road for a combined $67.35 million.

Other transactions involved properties on Albert Pick, Burgess, Burnt Poplar and Gallimore Dairy roads, and Tudor Lane.

Highwoods also sold in February 2020 the Knollwood, a two-building office complex with 250,000 square feet, for $40 million.

In terms of its Winston-Salem portfolio, Highwoods sold off 2.8 million square feet of office-building space between 2007 and 2011 after determining it was a noncore market.

