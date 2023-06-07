The Highwoods Square shopping center campus in Winston-Salem, anchored by CVS Pharmacy, has been sold to a Greensboro developer for $6.4 million.

The overall 7.03-acre property features 855 Hanes Mall Blvd. and 2021 and 2051 Griffith Road, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 51,704-square-foot shopping center is 93% leased. Other tenants include Surge Adventure Park, Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros, Luna Playa and Tobacco World.

There is 29,952 square feet at 2051 Griffith, 13,809 square feet at 855 Hanes Mall Blvd, and 9,800 square feet at 2021 Griffith.

The buyer is Highwoods Square Partners LLC, based at 3017 W. Gate City Blvd. The seller is Hanes Mall Boulevard Retail Partners LLC of 300 S. Stratford Road, Suite C, of Winston-Salem.

The transaction was conducted for both parties by Gabe Chrysson, a broker with the Meridian Realty Group. Meridian Realty Services will manage the property.